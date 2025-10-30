Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed in the Brahmaputra River

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg had remarked several times during his lifetime that he should be consigned to the Brahmaputra River after his death. Today, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and other family members immersed his ashes in the mighty Red River at Guwahati.

Zubeen died mysteriously on September 19, 2025, while swimming during a yacht trip near an island in Singapore.

On Wednesday, Oct 29, the popular singer’s ashes were immersed in the waters of the Brahmaputra near Fancy Bazar ghat at Guwahati. Before the immersion of the ashes, the traditional religious rituals were performed. A gloomy situation was witnessed as Garima and other family members scattered the late icon’s ashes in the river from a boat arranged for the purpose.

Garima was accompanied by Zubeen’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, and other family members. Several of Zubeen’s fans were also present on the grim occasion. The district administration had arranged the logistics and other arrangements for the programme.

Talking to the media, a tearful Garima said, “We were told by priests that the ashes of a dead person should not be kept for a long period after the last rites have been completed. We discussed the matter amongst the family members and later, with the government. Zubeen was always talking about the Brahmaputra. So, we immersed his ashes in his favourite river today.”

While immediate family members performed the ritual in Guwahati, a similar ritual was also witnessed in Jorhat today.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the committee formed for Zubeen Kshetra at Kamarkuchi near Sonapur was held today. The panel is expected to inspect the site of the memorial within the next few days.

