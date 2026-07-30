Hagrama Mohilary Tables Rs 900-Crore Pro-People BTC Budget for 2026–27

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KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, who holds the Finance portfolio, on Wednesday presented a Rs 900-crore normal budget from the SOPD for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the two-day BTC Budget Session. He also presented a Rs 71.84-crore deficit budget from BTC's own sources with an expected receipt of Rs 91.34 crore and estimated expenditures of Rs 162.85 crore.

Talking to mediapersons on behalf of Mohilary, EM Derhasat Basumatary said that the budget of BTC for the financial year 2026-27 was pegged at Rs 1588.31 crore, including Rs 900 crore from SOPD, Rs 200 crore from Special Assistance, Rs 200 crore from Implementation of Bodo Accord and Grants-in-aid for infrastructure development, Rs 17 crore from financial grant for 10 provincialised colleges of BTC, and Rs 10 crore for ex-gratia to Bodo martyr families. He added that the budget presented by Chief Hagrama Mohilary was satisfactory and pro-people. He further said that the priority was given to education in the ongoing budget session.

During the Question Hour, replying to queries on the continuation of Bodofa Super-50 Mission raised by MCLA Daobaisa Boro, the EM of Education, Rabiram Narzary, said that the Bodofa Super-50 would be renamed as UN Brahma Free UPSC, APSC, NEET, JEE Coaching Programme and that the number of students would be increased. He said that the BPF-led BTC government has started extending financial support to UPSC and APSC aspirants and students getting admission in IIT, IIM, engineering, and medical colleges.

On the amalgamation and merger of schools in BTC, Narzary said that the BTC was authorised to make rules and policies of education and was not bound to follow the instructions of the Government of Assam on the issue. He also said that there would be no amalgamation and merger of schools in BTC as per the State Government's rule.

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