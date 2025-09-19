Hailakandi Doctors Perform Life-Saving Miracle After Deadly Snakebite On Child’s Face

Hailakandi: Survival rates are exceptionally low when a venomous snake delivers a bite to the face, particularly from a deadly species like the Pit Viper. In most instances, saving the victim is virtually unachievable. However, medical professionals at S.K. Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi has defied the odds by successfully treating such a case. With this, Hailakandi becomes only the second district in Assam where government healthcare providers have managed to rescue a patient bitten on the face by a venomous snake.
During a media briefing held at the hospital today, the superintendent, treating physicians, and healthcare staff shared insights into this extraordinary recovery.Dr. Debasish Kharikapcha revealed that on September 8, a 10-year-old girl named Surabhi Riang from the isolated village of Bedchhara in South Hailakandi was admitted after suffering a bite from a Pit Viper. The envenomation caused intense swelling across her face, leading to temporary blindness.
Under the direction of prominent snakebite specialist Dr. Surajit Giri, the hospital team commenced urgent treatment. After nearly ten days in intensive care, Surabhi has now fully recovered. Dr. Kharikapcha also highlighted that, besides Udalguri district, this is the only documented case in Assam where a child has survived a facial snakebite. The entire medical staff expressed deep pride in this achievement.
In addition, hospital superintendent Dr. Debabrata Dutta stated that all of Surabhi’s medical expenses were covered under free treatment. He appealed to the public not to waste valuable time consulting unlicensed practitioners or traditional healers in snakebite emergencies, but to immediately take victims to the nearest hospital. He emphasized that Pit Viper venom inhibits blood clotting, making such bites particularly life-threatening.