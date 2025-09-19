Hailakandi Doctors Perform Life-Saving Miracle After Deadly Snakebite On Child’s Face

Under the direction of prominent snakebite specialist Dr. Surajit Giri, the hospital team commenced urgent treatment. After nearly ten days in intensive care, Surabhi has now fully recovered. Dr. Kharikapcha also highlighted that, besides Udalguri district, this is the only documented case in Assam where a child has survived a facial snakebite. The entire medical staff expressed deep pride in this achievement.

In addition, hospital superintendent Dr. Debabrata Dutta stated that all of Surabhi’s medical expenses were covered under free treatment. He appealed to the public not to waste valuable time consulting unlicensed practitioners or traditional healers in snakebite emergencies, but to immediately take victims to the nearest hospital. He emphasized that Pit Viper venom inhibits blood clotting, making such bites particularly life-threatening.