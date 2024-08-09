Haj Association of India welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: The Haj Association of India welcomed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, moved in Lok Sabha on Thursday and called it a "big initiative" by the government of India.

Haj Association of India chairman A Aboobucker said that this bill will be "good for women's empowerment" and also help the poor.

"On behalf of the Haj Association of India, New Delhi, we welcome this amendment as this Act is quite old. As per the current scenario, some amendments need to be made. Govt of India has taken a big initiative and we welcome that, there is no doubt," Aboobucker said. He also criticized those opposing the bill and said that "some of the organizations and political parties, a few are opposing this at the pan India level, I think it will be good for women's empowerment and will help the poor people."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju moved the bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The bill seeks to "effectively address issues" related to the powers of the State Waqf Boards, registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

While speaking in the lower house after moving the bill, Kiren Rijiju said, "With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body. Forget about taking anyone's rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them. This bill being brought today is based on the report of Sachar committee (which called for reform) which you made (Congress)."

However, the members of the opposition parties made an all-out attack on the Centre as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was moved in Lok Sabha. Congress MP KC Venugopal opposed the bill in the House and dubbed it an "attack on the federal system."

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule urged the government to either withdraw the bill completely or send it to a standing committee. "Please do not push agendas without consultations," Supriya Sule said in Lok Sabha. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran in Lok Sabha said that if this law is put through judicial scrutiny then it will be "struck down."

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that it is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. "This bill targets a particular religious group," Kanimozhi said.

Opposing the bill, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "Yeh bill jo introduce ho raha hai woh bahut sochi samjhi rajneeti ke tehat ho raha hai. Speaker sir, I heard in the lobby that some of your rights are also going to be taken away and we will have to fight for you. I oppose this bill."

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the bill violates the principles of Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution.

Earlier this week, All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) welcomed the central government's proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act and appealed to everyone to "cooperate" with the government.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on August 6, AISSC Chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty said, "From time to time, we have given memorandums to Govt of India demanding amendments in Waqf Act. It is very important that the position of the dargahs is defined and they are protected. I appeal to all including all political parties that politics should not be done on this issue as Muslims are connected to Waqf. I appeal to those opposing it should take part in the discussion on it and cooperate with the government to pass this bill."

He said that there must be transparency in the Waqf Board as he highlighted the various corruption issues in Waqf boards across states. (ANI)

Also read: Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha; government agrees to JPC scrutiny (sentinelassam.com)