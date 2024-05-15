Haj Pilgrimage: 3,708 pilgrims to leave for Mecca from Northeast

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Altogether, 3,708 pilgrims—2,632 males and 1,284 females—from Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh—will start leaving for Mecca.

Speaking to newsmen, Northeast Joint State Haj Committee Chairman Nekibur Zaman said, “A reception committee comprising responsible people of various organisations has been constituted with Northeast Joint Haj Committee Chairman Nekibur Zaman as its president.

Zaman said that an app, Hajsubidha, has been launched, and the pilgrims can download it from the Google Play Store to get information relating to the Haj Pilgrimage.

Zaman further said that the first batch of 384 pilgrims left for Mecca from Kolkata today. “The second batch will leave for Mecca from the embarkation point—LGBI Airport—in Guwahati on May 16. A flight each will keep leaving from Guwahati till May 26, barring May 19 and 20, when two flights each will leave for Mecca. Each of the fights will have 324 pilgrims. Nineteen khadim ul huzzajs will accompany the pilgrims to assist them. In all, 3,301 pilgrims are to leave from the Guwahati embarkation point: 12 from Mumbai, five from Delhi, four from Hyderabad, and three from Bengaluru.

