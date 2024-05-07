Hamas accepts Gaza truce proposal, Israel urges Rafah evacuation

Gaza: Hamas said on Monday that it has decided to agree to a ceasefire proposal on Gaza from Egypt and Qatar. According to Hamas, its chief Ismail Haniyeh had conveyed the proposal’s acceptance to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar and Egyptian Minister of Intelligence Mr. Abbas Kamel. No details of the agreement were made public immediately. (Agencies)

Also Read: Cannot accept Hamas’ demand to withdraw from Gaza, asserts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (sentinelassam.com)