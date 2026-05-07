Hantavirus: A rare but deadly rodent-borne disease to watch

GENEVA: Hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents that can occasionally infect humans, leading to severe and sometimes fatal illness. Though relatively rare, these infections pose a significant public health concern due to their high mortality rates and lack of specific treatment.

Humans typically contract hantavirus through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings, or saliva. Activities such as cleaning poorly ventilated spaces, farming, or staying in rodent-infested areas increase the risk of exposure. In rare cases, infection may occur through rodent bites. Limited human-to-human transmission has only been documented with the Andes virus in South America, mainly among close contacts.

The disease manifests differently depending on the region. In the Americas, hantaviruses can cause Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS), a severe respiratory illness affecting the lungs and heart, with a fatality rate that can reach up to 50%. In Europe and Asia, the infection leads to Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which impacts the kidneys and blood vessels, with lower fatality rates ranging from less than 1% to 15%.

Symptoms usually appear one to eight weeks after exposure and initially resemble common viral illnesses. These include fever, headache, muscle pain, and gastrointestinal issues. As the disease progresses, HCPS can lead to breathing difficulties and fluid accumulation in the lungs, while HFRS may result in low blood pressure, bleeding, and kidney failure.

Diagnosis can be challenging in early stages due to symptom overlap with diseases like influenza, COVID-19, dengue, or leptospirosis. Laboratory tests, including antibody detection and PCR methods, are used to confirm infection.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus. Medical care is supportive, focusing on managing complications involving the lungs, (heart), and kidneys. Early hospitalization and intensive care significantly improve survival chances.

Prevention remains the most effective strategy. Key measures include maintaining clean living spaces, sealing entry points to prevent rodent access, storing food securely, and using safe cleaning practices—such as dampening contaminated areas instead of sweeping dry droppings. Good hand hygiene is also essential.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization, emphasize early detection, surveillance, and community awareness to limit outbreaks. Strengthening infection control in healthcare settings and reducing human-rodent contact are critical steps in preventing the spread of this potentially deadly disease. (Agencies)

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