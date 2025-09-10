Healing Across Miles: Assam Leads India’s First Remote Robotic Surgery

Using the Made-in-India “SSI Mantra” robotic surgical system, Prof. Khanna performed two gallbladder removal surgeries on patients located in Guwahati while operating the robotic arms remotely from Gurgaon, nearly 1,950 km away.

Both patients came through the procedure safely and are expected to be discharged within 24 hours, a testament to the precision and efficiency of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

“This is not just a personal milestone; it’s a leap for the future of Indian healthcare,” said Prof. Khanna. “Now, even patients in remote or rural areas can access expert surgical care through secure tele-connectivity regardless of where the surgeon is located.”