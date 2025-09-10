Healing Across Miles: Assam Leads India’s First Remote Robotic Surgery

Guwahati: In a revolutionary stride for Indian healthcare, Prof. Subhash Khanna of Swagat Super Speciality Hospital, Guwahati, has conducted Eastern and Northeastern India’s first-ever remote robotic surgery, connecting cutting-edge science with compassion across vast distances.
Using the Made-in-India “SSI Mantra” robotic surgical system, Prof. Khanna performed two gallbladder removal surgeries on patients located in Guwahati while operating the robotic arms remotely from Gurgaon, nearly 1,950 km away.
Both patients came through the procedure safely and are expected to be discharged within 24 hours, a testament to the precision and efficiency of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.
“This is not just a personal milestone; it’s a leap for the future of Indian healthcare,” said Prof. Khanna. “Now, even patients in remote or rural areas can access expert surgical care through secure tele-connectivity regardless of where the surgeon is located.”
This technological feat puts Assam and India in a rare global company. Since the historic “Lindbergh Operation” in 2001 the world’s first remote robotic surgery such procedures have remained scarce due to technical and logistical challenges. Even major Indian institutions have yet to attempt Swagat Hospital and Prof. Khanna have now achieved.
The success also showcases India’s growing strength in homegrown medical technology, with the SSI Mantra system representing affordable innovation built for Indian needs.
This pioneering surgery proves one thing loud and clear: with courage, innovation, and trust, even the farthest distances can be bridged for healing, for hope, for humanity.
