Health benefits of Avocados

MUMBAI: Avocados are a source of key nutrients, including healthy fats and fiber. They also contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds and may help reduce heart disease risk. Nutritious, versatile, and delicious, avocados have become a kitchen staple in many homes around the world. While some people refer to avocados as fruits and some people say they’re a vegetable, avocados (Persea americana) are actually considered fruits, specifically berries. They’re a member of the Lauraceae plant family, which also includes the cinnamon tree.

Avocados are native to Mexico and Central America, but they are cultivated in many areas of the world, including North America.

In the United States, California is the top producer of avocados and is home to more than 5,000 avocado farms, which generate over 400 million pounds of avocados each year.

These fruits are an important part of traditional Mexican, Central American, and South American cuisine and are used in dishes like guacamole, salads, tacos, and more.

Avocados are extremely popular in the health and wellness world because they’re highly nutritious and have been linked to several health benefits. Here are some benefits.

It’s easy being green

They’ve been the darlings of social media, and they’ve been called “America’s new favourite fruit.” Turns out, avocados are popular for good reason. Not only are they delicious, they’re packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that can help keep you healthy.

Better than a banana

Your body needs potassium to work normally. For example, the mineral helps keeps your heartbeat steady. Most people think of bananas when they think of this nutrient. But ounce for ounce, avocados have more.

Protect your eyes

Avocados have lutein and zeaxanthin, which absorb light waves that can harm your vision. People who eat lots of foods rich in these antioxidants are less likely to have age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in older adults. Most of an avocado’s antioxidants are found in the darker green flesh that’s closest to the peel.

Help you lose weight

A half-cup of guacamole has about 6 grams, almost 1/4, of your daily fiber needs. Fiber helps you feel full, so you’re less likely to overeat. And although avocados are high in fat, it’s mainly healthy monounsaturated fat. Research has found that this type of fat in your diet can help trim your waistline. Instead of chicken salad with mayo, try chickpeas with mashed avocado.

Boost your mood

In a cup of avocado slices, you’ll get about 118 micrograms of folate, which is almost a third of what most adults need daily. People who don’t get enough of this B vitamin could be more prone to depression — and less likely to respond well to antidepressants. Folate also plays a role in preventing birth defects, so expectant and new mothers are encouraged to get more.

Power You Up

These green gems are packed with a variety of other B vitamins, too, including thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), and niacin (B3). These help your body convert the food you eat into energy. Avocados are especially rich in niacin, which can fight inflammation in the body and protect your arteries by improving cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Good for your heart

Speaking of your blood vessels, the American Heart Association recommends that the majority of the fat you eat be unsaturated, like you’ll find in avocados, rather than the saturated fats in foods like red meats and whole-milk dairy foods. Early research now shows that avocados in particular can also help lower “bad” cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure.

Save your brain

Avocados give you a good dose of vitamin E, which may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and slow decline in your memory and thinking skills. This may have to do with vitamin E’s antioxidant properties — it can help fight cell damage caused over time by things like pollution and radiation from the sun.

Strengthen bones

On average, people eat half an avocado at a time. That gives an adult 15% of their daily vitamin K needs. This nutrient may help improve bone density and prevent fractures. Toss avocado pieces into a spinach salad with salmon, tuna, or egg for even more vitamin K along with vitamin D, another nutrient that’s essential for bone health. (Agencies)

