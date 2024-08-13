Health Benefits of Figs; Check Here

MUMBAI: Figs nutritional value includes a natural source of sugar, soluble fibre, and lots of minerals. The one mineral which is very important for all of us and mostly growing women is Iron. Figs both fresh and dry are an excellent source of iron. Fig nutrition includes a wide range of nutrients like potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, antioxidants like vitamin A and Vitamin L which can contribute to overall health and wellness. Here are some health benefits of figs:

Helps relieve constipation:

Figs are well-thought-out to be an age-old remedy to cure constipation and thus help nourish the intestines. Figs act as a natural laxative due to their high soluble fibre content. Thus, eases out the strained bowel process. Try consuming 2 to 3 dry figs empty stomach to help relieve constipation.

May aid weight loss:

Figs benefits in weight loss as it is rich in fibre and can be a perfect snack or mid-morning munchies, especially for weight watchers. Dried Anjeer makes a great nutritious snack. 2 or 3 dried figs can make you feel fuller for longer and this can help keep longer gaps between your two meals.

Might control blood pressure

Fast-food consumption has been increasing day by day and this can lead to high blood pressure problems. High blood pressure often leads to an imbalance of potassium levels in your body. Figs being a good source of potassium can naturally improve potassium levels and thus might control blood pressure.

Can improve digestive wellness:

Figs are a great source of prebiotics. Prebiotics can support the function of probiotics which can help improve the digestion process and overall gut health. Being fibre-rich, also adds bulk to the stool, enabling normal bowel movement.

Figs for fertility:

Figs were reflected as love fruit since ancient Greek times, where figs were considered a symbol of fertility. This was later researched and was termed true based on its high iron content. Iron plays an essential role in the entire ovulation process in females. For males, low iron may affect sperm quality and motility. It is very commonly consumed with milk even today to boost reproductive health.

Could improve heart health:

Being high in fibre and potassium helps remove the excess fat from the body and pressure from the heart. This can drastically help improve the health of your heart. Along with these two functions, Figs are also a great source of antioxidants which not only reduces the free radicals but also helps reduce triglycerides and bad cholesterol. Therefore, making your heart stronger and letting it live for longer. (Agencies)

