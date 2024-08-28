Health Benefits of Green Chilli, Check Here

MUMBAI: The use of Green chilli in food is nothing new, especially in India. Every Indian house consumes green chillies due to its ability to enhance flavour. However, you should know that it also offers multiple health advantages. Being rich in Vitamin C and capsaicin (an active component which has anti-inflammatory properties and improves blood circulation), Green chilli is highly beneficial for the skin and improves heart and blood pressure.

Let’s learn more about the amazing benefits and properties of green chillies and understand how they should be used in our daily lives.

Reduces the Risk of chronic diseases

Green chillies have a good amount of antioxidants and different types of vitamins (such as Vitamin A, C and B-6) in them.

These components protect the body from free radicals (unstable atoms that damage cells and sometimes lead to chronic illnesses) and terminate the oxidation process.

For this reason, green chillies can be called a perfect tool for preventing chronic diseases like stroke, cancer, diabetes, arthritis, etc.

Improves eye-sight

As per WHO, if a person is deficient in Vitamin A, it is possible to develop night blindness. In more extreme cases it can result in a permanent loss of eyesight. This Vitamin in green chilli has the potential to improve vision. Along with this, green chilli also has copper which is good for eye heath.

Enhances digestion

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, helps improve the digestion and makes the immune system strong. As the percentage of calcium in green chilli is about 18%. Additionally, due to the spiciness of green chilli, excess saliva is released, which, in turn, enhances the digestion of food.

Supports in maintaining weight

This is one of the best green chilli health benefits. As the level of calories is insignificant in green chilli, it does not contribute towards weight. Besides, it increases metabolism and allows the body to burn excess fat leading to less weight accumulation on the body.

Beneficial for diabetics, ubese, and heart patients

As told earlier, green chillies have capsaicin as an active ingredient. This component increases insulin secretion, which is needed in the case of diabetes.

Apart from this, consuming green chillies also contributes to lowering blood sugar levels (helpful in averting additional diabetic complications).

Heightened glucose levels damage the nerves and blood vessels of your body, which poses a great risk of heart disease and heart attacks. For this reason, the use of green chillies is promoted so that you remain safe from potential illnesses.

However, it is important to note that you consult your doctor before trying out anything new for your treatment. Plus, you should also be mindful of the fact that the consumption of green chillies should be moderate.

Maintains the elasticity of the skin

We all know how beneficial Vitamin C is for the skin. The high amount of Vitamin C in green chillies also ensures that your skin remains elastic, radiant, and glowing all the time. It can also lessen the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.

In addition, the antioxidants found in green chilli neutralise the free radicals that can speed up the ageing process of the body. As a result, what you get is a youthful glow and wrinkle-free skin.

Uplifts the mood

As spicy food releases endorphins and dopamine, eating raw green chilli benefits a person by leading to a cheerful mood. The main reason behind this is the antidepressant properties of capsaicin which greatly help in keeping the mind refreshed and positive. (Agencies)

