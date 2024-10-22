Health Benefits of Lemongrass, Know Here

MUMBAI: Lemongrass—whose scientific name is Cymbopogon citratus—is an edible herb traditionally used in certain cuisines and aromatherapy. It may also be useful for medicinal purposes, with research showing potential gut, immune, and mental health benefits. This article provides an overview of possible culinary and medicinal uses for lemongrass in essential oil and dried forms, also outlining the herb’s common side effects and interactions.

Some research suggests that lemongrass may be able to help with certain ailments, like fever, inflammation, and digestive issues. While more scientific evidence is needed before lemongrass can be broadly recommended as a treatment, there are several promising medicinal benefits that the plant may be able to offer, including:

Anti-Inflammatory

Thanks to its antioxidant quercetin (a flavonoid or phytonutrient), lemongrass may have immunity benefits by stopping the release of certain inflammation-causing chemicals in the body that can lead to various health conditions and diseases.

Cardiovascular Health

Recent research on lemongrass has found it to potentially play a role in reducing the risk of heart disease, lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL), considered “bad” cholesterol, levels, and supporting against hypertension (high blood pressure).

Antimicrobial

The antimicrobial properties of lemongrass may help fight off various germs, including bacterial oral infections that may lead to cavities or other mouth issues, plus certain fungal infections. When used topically, studies have shown that lemongrass may be beneficial in helping fungal infections caused by Candida (a common type of yeast) and other inflammatory skin conditions.

Digestive Support

Anecdotally, lemongrass has been a remedy for an upset stomach—including cramps and vomiting.6 However, at least one study found that lemongrass cuts down on the toxicity of Escherichia coli (E. coli), a bacterial infection that can cause food poisoning from contaminated foods. Other research done on animals found that lemongrass essential oil may help protect the stomach lining against gastric ulcers.

Cancer-Fighting

Certain components naturally found in lemongrass may help protect against some types of cancer by boosting the immune system or killing off the cells. While this research is promising, if you have a serious health condition like cancer, it’s best to always check with a healthcare provider before adding any natural remedies to your routine.

Diuretic

A popular ingredient in beverages like detox teas, lemongrass may be helpful in weight loss and metabolism-boosting. Research does show that the plant is a natural diuretic (reduces fluid buildup), but more studies are needed on these specific properties before it can be widely recommended.

Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer

Natural chemicals in lemongrass might help relieve pain, swelling, and fever due to its soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits. Some studies have also shown that lemongrass oil may help cool the body’s temperature.

Dandruff Remedy

Some initial research points to lemongrass essential oil having dandruff-reducing properties. Experts think this may be due to the herb’s ability to cut down on the growth of fungus that’s linked to dandruff, but more research is needed.

Anxiety Reducer

The fresh, clean scent of lemongrass has long been used in products like candles, soaps, disinfectants, and insect repellants. But there may be more than just a pleasant smell behind this popular essential oil. Studies link the aroma of lemongrass to a quick reduction in anxiety and tension when inhaled.

Side Effects and Interactions

Lemongrass is considered to be generally safe for most people. That said, there are some potential side effects and interactions to consider when using lemongrass orally, topically, or therapeutically.

When used topically, lemongrass can cause skin irritation. Apply it with a carrier oil, and do a spot test of a small area of skin before using it generously. Many essential oils have the potential to prompt allergic contact dermatitis (a common skin reaction). (Agencies)

