Health Benefits of Tamarind, Know Here

MUMBAI: Tamarind is a type of tropical fruit that comes from the tamarind tree, native to Africa but it also grows in other tropical regions including India. The tamarind tree produces bean-like pods which contain seeds and a fibrous pulp. As these pods ripen, the pulp becomes paste-like and takes on a sweet-sour taste. Tamarind is probably best known for its use in Asian, Mexican and Caribbean dishes, and it is typically bought as a paste or a purée, but it can also be bought as raw pods, a pressed block and as tamarind concentrate. Here are some health benefits of tamarind:

A rich source of antioxidants

The pulp of tamarind is rich in numerous phytonutrients that act as potent dietary antioxidants, and can enhance the efficacy of the body’s natural immune defences. Antioxidants are needed to reduce the inflammatory impact of oxidative stress.

May have anticancer properties

In an animal study, tamarind seed extract reduced both the oxidative stress markers and delayed the progress of Renal Cell Carcinoma. This is down to its antioxidant effect, and that tamarind seed extract has antioxidant enzyme induction properties and cancer-related signal pathway blockage effect.

May improve heart health and cholesterol

Being rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, tamarind has been shown to decrease LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol, thereby lowering the risk of atherosclerosis. The dried pulp was also found to have anti-hypertensive effects, reducing diastolic blood pressure.

Offers liver protective benefits

Fatty liver disease, or hepatosteatosis, is increasing in the Western world, and tamarind fruit extract has been shown to provide a protective effect for the liver, as it contains antioxidants called procyanidins, that counter free radical damage to the liver.

Provides natural antimicrobial benefits

Natural compounds present in tamarind extract have the potential of being used as a natural antimicrobial against pathogenic microorganisms. Specifically, a compound called lupeol has been identified for its antibacterial properties.

May offer anti-diabetic effects

The anti-inflammatory effect of tamarind seed extract has been shown to offer potential protective benefits and improve blood sugar regulation in those with diabetes. (Agencies)

