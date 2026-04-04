Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts 90-100 Seats for NDA, Targets Congress in Barak Valley Blitz

Across all four rallies, Sarma announced a series of commitments for the Barak Valley region.

These included a medical college and a university for Hailakandi, co-district status for Katigorah, and the creation of a Town Committee for the area — assurances aimed squarely at addressing long-standing demands from communities in the valley.

Sarma also launched an attack on APCC president Gaurav Gogoi over what he described as a Pakistan connection, alleging that Pakistani television channels have been running daily talk shows in support of Gogoi.

"This itself is proof that whatever I have claimed is correct," Sarma said.

Responding to Gogoi's allegation that Sarma was a "fake Hindu," the Chief Minister hit back sharply, saying the APCC chief should first clarify whether his own children are Hindus before making such remarks.