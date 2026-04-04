Himanta Biswa Sarma Predicts 90-100 Seats for NDA, Targets Congress in Barak Valley Blitz

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed strong confidence ahead of the state Assembly elections, predicting that the NDA alliance would win between 90 and 100 seats — and that the BJP alliance alone would claim 9 to 11 of the 13 seats in Barak Valley.
Sarma's day-long campaign covered four Assembly segments across Hailakandi and Cachar districts before culminating in a mega roadshow in Silchar. Visibly energised by large turnouts at each stop, the Chief Minister was seen dancing on stage during the public rallies.
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Taking aim at the Congress high command's limited presence in Assam, Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had already sensed the party had no chance in the state.
He alleged that both leaders made token appearances at one or two rallies before "rushing back to Kerala," contrasting their limited engagement with the BJP's sustained ground campaign across the state.
The Chief Minister's schedule began in Lala, under the Hailakandi constituency, where Congress has fielded former MLA Rahul Roy against BJP's Dr Milan Das.
In a pointed dig at the candidate, Sarma questioned Roy's wealth — reportedly Rs 261 crore in declared assets, making him the richest candidate in the fray. "Do you believe jo apne baap ka khayal nahi rakhta, oh aapka khayal rakhenge?" he asked the crowd, referring to the fact that Roy's father, former Congress minister Gautam Roy, has since joined the BJP and was seated on the same dais.
Sarma warned that if the BJP returned to power for a third term, he would order an investigation into how a one-time MLA accumulated such wealth.
Across all four rallies, Sarma announced a series of commitments for the Barak Valley region.
These included a medical college and a university for Hailakandi, co-district status for Katigorah, and the creation of a Town Committee for the area — assurances aimed squarely at addressing long-standing demands from communities in the valley.
Sarma also launched an attack on APCC president Gaurav Gogoi over what he described as a Pakistan connection, alleging that Pakistani television channels have been running daily talk shows in support of Gogoi.
"This itself is proof that whatever I have claimed is correct," Sarma said.
Responding to Gogoi's allegation that Sarma was a "fake Hindu," the Chief Minister hit back sharply, saying the APCC chief should first clarify whether his own children are Hindus before making such remarks.