Honouring Assamese Cinema: 9th State Film Awards Announced

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Reaffirming the state government's commitment to promoting regional cinema, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah on Friday announced that individuals who have significantly contributed to Assamese cinema will be honoured at the 9th Assam State Film Awards, scheduled for February 15.

Addressing a press conference in Tingkong, Borah said, "Assamese cinema is steadily reaching new heights and gaining wider recognition. It is time to honour the filmmakers, artists, technicians, and creative professionals who have played a vital role in this journey." He reiterated the government's commitment, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to foster a vibrant cultural ecosystem and provide continued support to the film industry.

The awards ceremony will recognize outstanding contributions to Assamese cinema for the years 2020 and 2021 and will be held at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

Taking to X, Borah wrote, "Assamese cinema is going places, and it's time we honour those who have taken it to new heights, reiterating the HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Government of Assam's commitment. Along with Assam State Film Finance & Development Corporation Ltd Chairman Shri Simanta Shekhar, I addressed the media regarding the 9th Assam State Film Awards to be held on February 15, 2026, in Guwahati."

A total of 40 award categories have been finalized to recognize excellence in Assamese cinema. Officials said the awards aim to encourage quality filmmaking and inspire new talent in the industry. The ceremony is expected to be attended by prominent personalities from the cultural and film fraternity, alongside government dignitaries.

Extending his best wishes to all nominees and participants, Borah expressed confidence that the event would further energise Assam's cinematic landscape and open new avenues for growth and recognition at national and international platforms. Simanta Shekhar Simanta, chairman of the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation Ltd, also attended the press meet.

