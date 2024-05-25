How to maintain mental health

New Delhi: Timely recognition, appropriate treatment along with proper nutrition, exercise, and family history may be key to fighting mental health conditions, said experts on World Schizophrenia Day on Friday. World Schizophrenia Day is observed every year on May 24 to raise awareness about the treatable mental illness that affects over 20 million people worldwide. Psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, disorThe doctor also pointed out “nutritional deficiencies, particularly in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, can impair brain function and exacerbate genetic predispositions to schizophrenia”.

Furthermore, chronic stress and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours can lead to neuroinflammation and dysregulation of neurotransmitters, which are critical factors in the development and progression of this disorder.

The doctors called for maintaining “a balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management in mitigating the risk and supporting overall mental health.” (IANS)

