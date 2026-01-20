Hyaluronic acid may help improve gynaecological cancer treatment: Study

New Delhi: In the first-ever study, Australian researchers have demonstrated the feasibility and safety of using stabilised hyaluronic acid (sHA) gel during radiation treatment for gynaecological cancers.

The gel is already approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in prostate cancer radiation treatment.

The team led by experts from Monash University investigated hyaluronic acid gel for the first time in women as a means to gently create more space between the tumour and the rectum during MRI-guided brachytherapy -- a type of internal radiation treatment.

By creating this space, clinicians aimed to reduce radiation exposure to the rectum, allowing a higher dose of radiation to reach the tumour with more effective targeting, reducing damage to healthy tissue, and potentially improving treatment results.

"This study is a world-first in exploring stabilised hyaluronic acid (sHA) gel's potential to improve outcomes for patients undergoing brachytherapy for gynaecological cancers. Our findings show the procedure is safe, feasible, and offers promising technical advantages,” said Dr. Carminia Lapuz, from Monash University.

"By increasing the distance between the tumour and the rectum, we hope to pave the way for safer, more effective treatments and greater equity in cancer care," Lapuz added. The study is published in the Journal of Medical Radiation Sciences.

In the small study on 12 patients, doctors found the gel easy to use and clearly visible on MRI scans, making it simple to check its position throughout treatment; and importantly, the patients felt no discomfort with the spacer. No complications were reported related to the gel.

The gel increased the distance between the tumour and the rectum for all 12 patients and safely stayed in place during the course of brachytherapy.

The gel dissolves safely in the body over time, as shown through its existing use in prostate cancer treatment.

While this study did not look at long-term side effects or changes in radiation dose to the rectum, it shows that using sHA gel as a spacer is safe and feasible for people with gynaecological cancer.

By reducing radiation exposure to healthy tissue and enabling better targeting of tumours, this approach has the potential to improve quality of life, minimise long-term side effects, and deliver more effective cancer care for women worldwide. (IANS)

