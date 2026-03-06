IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Crashes in Karbi Anglong After Taking Off From Jorhat

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in the Chokihola area of Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, shortly after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station, triggering panic among nearby villagers and prompting a rescue operation.

The crash occurred in the Nilip Block area under Bokajan Subdivision in Karbi Anglong.

