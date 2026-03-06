IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Crashes in Karbi Anglong After Taking Off From Jorhat

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in the Chokihola area of Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, shortly after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station, triggering panic among nearby villagers and prompting a rescue operation.
The crash occurred in the Nilip Block area under Bokajan Subdivision in Karbi Anglong.
Also Read: Extended 400 km Range BrahMos Missile Test Fired From Sukhoi Fighter
Local residents reported seeing flames engulf the aircraft's cockpit moments before it went down. The jet then crashed into the Chokihola region, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky and causing alarm in surrounding villages.
Initial reports indicate that there are no casualties among local residents in the area.
The whereabouts and condition of the pilot remain unknown at this time. Security forces and rescue teams are reportedly heading to the crash site, and Indian Air Force officials are expected to launch a formal investigation into the incident.
Further details are awaited as the situation develops.