ICC Bows to PCB Pressure: Pycroft Replaced by Richardson Ahead of Crucial Pakistan-UAE Clash

According to sources within the PCB, the change in officiating personnel comes after high-level talks with the ICC, prompted by tensions stemming from Sunday’s high-voltage encounter between Pakistan and India. The match concluded with a controversial gesture by Indian players, who opted not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Instead, they observed a silent tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The PCB formally objected to the incident and raised concerns about Pycroft’s role, demanding his removal from further involvement in Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign. Negotiations extended over the following day, eventually leading to what insiders described as a "middle-ground" agreement.

Under the terms of the compromise, veteran match official Richie Richardson will oversee Pakistan’s next match against the UAE, easing immediate tensions and allowing the tournament to proceed without further disruption.