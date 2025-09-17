ICC Bows to PCB Pressure: Pycroft Replaced by Richardson Ahead of Crucial Pakistan-UAE Clash

Guwahati: In a significant development ahead of Pakistan’s pivotal Asia Cup group-stage fixture against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to replace match referee Andy Pycroft with Richie Richardson, following diplomatic discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
According to sources within the PCB, the change in officiating personnel comes after high-level talks with the ICC, prompted by tensions stemming from Sunday’s high-voltage encounter between Pakistan and India. The match concluded with a controversial gesture by Indian players, who opted not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Instead, they observed a silent tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
The PCB formally objected to the incident and raised concerns about Pycroft’s role, demanding his removal from further involvement in Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign. Negotiations extended over the following day, eventually leading to what insiders described as a "middle-ground" agreement.
Under the terms of the compromise, veteran match official Richie Richardson will oversee Pakistan’s next match against the UAE, easing immediate tensions and allowing the tournament to proceed without further disruption.
The development also offers a momentary reprieve for PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who doubles as Pakistan’s interior minister. Naqvi had earlier held emergency consultations with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the board considered the drastic measure of pulling out of the tournament, a move that could have resulted in losses upwards of USD 16 million in broadcasting and sponsorship revenue.
With the board already under financial strain, particularly when compared to economically dominant bodies such as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), such a loss would have had far-reaching implications.
For now, the resolution ensures Pakistan remains in contention and keeps the spotlight on cricket rather than controversy as the Asia Cup continues.
