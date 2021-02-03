Ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva will be taken to the global stage, says CM Sonowal

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that the life and ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva will be taken to the global stage.

"Srimanta Sankaradeva's intense efforts to establish a society based on the tenets of wisdom, discipline and diligence will have to be imbibed by the people so that everybody can work to build a society as envisaged by the 15th century saint," said Sonowal while the addressing the fourth convocation of 'Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya' here on Tuesday.

Sonowal further said that the students of the university established will have to take the lead in propagating and spreading the philosophy of the 'Gurujona' in the world.

Stating that some facets of the life of Gurujona are still left to be discovered, Sonowal asked the varsity authority to introduce a subject encompassing the life and philosophy of the 'Gurujona'.

Following the teachings of the 'Gurujona', he added that the State government has decided to make the society pollution free as one of its main agenda. He also asked the University to introduce a subject on environmental conservation. Referring to the cut-throat competition prevalent among the universities, Sonowal exuded confidence that in the coming days the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya will transform itself into one of the leading universities of the country.

Presiding over the convocation, Chancellor of the University Kamalakanta Gogoi said that only through formal education one cannot reach the zenith of success. One has to go beyond the formal modes of education to travel to the pinnacle of success. He pointed out that the 'Gurujona' taught before 500 years that everybody is unique with indomitable spirit.

Gogoi also said that the university is progressing well to study and carry out research on the works of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

While welcoming the august gathering, Vice Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka presented the university report. He said that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University presently has 12 departments with 702 students and 60 teachers. This year, 82 research scholars have enrolled themselves in different departments to carry out researches. He also said that in the current academic year, the University has opened the 'North East Research Centre'.

He added that for the permanent campus of university, the State government has allotted 300 bigha of land and an initial fund of Rs 10 crore.