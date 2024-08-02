Gauhati High Court: Identify & take action against quacks

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court opined that despite the formation of Anti Quackery Units in each of the districts of Assam, not much progress has been achieved in most districts and instructed the units to take fresh steps to identify the quacks and to initiate action against them.

The bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam stated this in an order on Wednesday while hearing a public interest litigation case (PIL/34/2023) filed by Dr. Abhijit Neog.

The PIL petition was filed by the petitioner, Dr. Neog, raising the serious problem of "quacks" or fake doctors operating in Assam. By filing the petition, Dr. Abhijit Neog sought the court's intervention to check the proliferation of fake doctors in the state. In the PIL, it was stated that the state government should establish a proper mechanism to ascertain the qualifications of persons practising modern medicine in Assam. The PIL stated that the state government should start anti-quackery units to nab fake doctors.

Sources said that there are certain quacks who obtain degrees in courses of alternative systems of medicine from unrecognized institutions and thereafter illegally practise modern medicine, primarily in rural and tea garden areas of the state. Dr. Neog had also suggested that a public helpline should be set up where patients can report doubtful doctors. Also, an online database of doctors practising in the state should be made accessible to the public, it was stated in the PIL.

Pursuant to the directions given by this court from time to time, the respondents filed an affidavit-in-opposition wherein the measures initiated by the state government to curb the menace of quacks in the state have been highlighted.

After going through the said action taken report, the bench was of the prima facie opinion that despite the formation of anti-quackery units in each of the districts of the state of Assam, not much progress has been achieved in most of the districts of the state.

"We are of the view that the Anti Quackery Units are required to take fresh steps to identify the quacks and, thereafter, to initiate action against them," the bench stated. The court also observed that the counsel appearing for the Health Department has assured that the Anti-Quackery Units will now take effective steps expeditiously to curb the menace of quacks. However, he prayed for some time to furnish the latest factual report. The court granted the time prayed for and listed the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

