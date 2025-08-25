If Parliament, assemblies don’t function, questions will be raised on democracy: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday emphasised the importance of legislature, stating that if parliament or assemblies do not function properly, then it will itself raise questions on democracy. While addressing the first All India Speakers Conference in New Delhi Rijiju further termed the parliament and assemblies as "focal points" of the democracy and stated that their proper functioning is very important.

"In a Parliamentary democracy, Parliament and Assemblies are the focal points... If the Parliament and assembly do not function properly, questions will be raised on democracy. The functioning of the Parliament and Assembly, and that too vibrantly, is very important," Rijiju said.

The Union Minister said that Opposition has the right to question the decisions of the government but they cannot obstruct the functioning of the country. He further stated that parliament is meant for debates, as when many open-minded people sit together, then there is bound to be a conflict.

"If there is no conflict in the Parliament, then where will it be? So many different-minded people have come together, and there is bound to be conflict. This doesn't mean that they will obstruct the functioning. I said yesterday that there is a difference between opposition and obstruction. Opposition is the right of the members but they cannot obstruct the functioning of the country," he said.

The two-day conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly began today with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the event. The valedictory session will be presided over by Honourable Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

As per the Delhi CMO, a special postal stamp dedicated to the life and parliamentary contributions of Vithalbhai Patel was released. An exhibition and documentary on his life story are scheduled to be showcased.

The stamp is entitled "The Glorious Saga of Vithalbhai Patel", the exhibition will remain open to the public from August 26 to August 31. (ANI)

