IMCT awaits Assam’s flood damage memorandum before advising Centre on rehab package

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that visited the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat to assess the damage from the recent deluge is now awaiting a final flood memorandum from the Assam government. After the team receives the memorandum, it will go through it before submitting its observations and recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The IMCT team comprising the team leader M. Ramachandrudu, Joint Secretary (DM-II), Ministry of Home Affairs; Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director, CWC, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Mahesh Kumar, Joint Director- FCD, DoE, Ministry of Finance; Prabhat Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development; Shri Dheeraj, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Dr SVSP Sharma, Scientist-SF, National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad, visited the flood-affected areas of Charaideo district on July 26, Sivasagar on July 27, and Jorhat and Golaghat on July 28, 2026.

Following its visit to flood-affected areas, the six-member IMCT concluded its Assam visit by holding a meeting with senior officials of the Assam government on July 29.

Talking to The Sentinel today, IMCT leader M. Ramachandrudu said, "During our Assam visit, we have seen the severity of the destruction caused by the floods in Upper Assam districts. We interacted with local state government officials to take stock of the situation. Now, we are waiting for the final flood memorandum from the Government of Assam. Once we receive the memorandum, we will go through it. Thereafter, we will submit our observations and recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs."

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is allocated to states based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, in case additional funds are required from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the recommendations from the IMCT are necessary. Finally, the Ministry of Home Affairs decides whether to allocate such additional funds or not.

State government sources said that the state government would submit the final flood memorandum after completing the ongoing flood damage assessment.

Although the flood situation has improved in the state, except for the Numaligarh area, the people's problems have not decreased. The Dhansiri River continues to flow above the danger level in the Golaghat district, and several villages in the Numaligarh area are still submerged under floodwaters.

Some schools in the flood-affected districts in Upper Assam opened today, at the end of the summer vacation, which was earlier extended up to August 9. Others couldn't open due to the presence of floodwaters on their premises.

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