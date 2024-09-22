IMD predicted storms, heavy rain in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for the NE in the next 24 hours. The warning issued on Saturday says that thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Also that, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over South Assam, Meghalaya & Manipur. A local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood says there is a prediction of partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning in the next 24 hours. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are most likely to be 38°C & 26°C respectively.

