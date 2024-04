Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged India's growth projection to 6.8 percent this year, an increase of 0.3 percent over its January 2024 update. The IMF, in its World Economic Outlook (WEO), released on Tuesday, said growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.8 percent in 2024 and 6.5 percent in 2025. (IANS)

