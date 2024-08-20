Impressive Health Benefits of Pineapple

NEW DELHI: Pineapple contains nutrients and beneficial compounds, such as vitamin C, manganese, and enzymes, to help aid digestion. Eating pineapple may help boost immunity, lower cancer risk, and improve recovery time after surgery. Pineapple (Ananas comosus) is a tropical fruit. It contains nutrients, antioxidants, and other compounds, such as enzymes that can protect against inflammation and disease. It’s commonly eaten baked, grilled, or freshly cut.

Pineapple and its compounds are linked to several health benefits, including improvements in digestion, immunity, and recovery from surgery. Here are some health benefits of pineapple.

Contains antioxidants: Pineapples are not only rich in nutrients, but they also contain antioxidants — molecules that help your body ward off oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress is caused by an abundance of free radicals, unstable molecules that cause cell damage often linked to chronic inflammation, weakened immune health, heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

Pineapples are especially rich in antioxidants called flavonoids and phenolic compounds.

Moreover, many of the antioxidants in pineapple are considered bound antioxidants, producing longer-lasting effects. Pineapples are a rich source of antioxidants that may reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

May aid digestion: You’ll often find pineapple served alongside meats and poultry in countries such as Brazil. This fruit contains a group of digestive enzymes called bromelain that may ease the digestion of meat.

Bromelain breaks down protein molecules, meaning your small intestine can more easily absorb them.

This is especially helpful for people with pancreatic insufficiency, a condition in which the pancreas cannot make enough digestive enzymes. Bromelain is also widely used as a commercial meat tenderizer because it breaks down tough meat proteins.

One test-tube study found that bromelain reduced inflammatory markers in digestive tissue, though further research is needed. Pineapples are also a good source of fiber, which aids digestive health.

May reduce your risk of cancer

Cancer is a chronic disease characterized by uncontrolled cell growth. Its progression is commonly linked to oxidative stress and chronic inflammation.

Several studies note that pineapple and its compounds, including bromelain, may reduce cancer risk by minimizing oxidative stress and reducing inflammation.

Some studies show that bromelain may also help treat cancer that has already developed.

For instance, one test-tube study found that bromelain suppressed the growth of breast cancer cells and stimulated cell death. Overall, more human research is necessary.

May boost immunity and suppress inflammation

Pineapples have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. They contain various vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, such as bromelain, that may collectively improve immunity and reduce inflammation.

In a 9-day study from 2014, 98 healthy children ate either no pineapple, roughly 1 cup (140 g) of pineapple, or roughly 2 cups (280 g) of pineapple daily.

Those who ate pineapple had a significantly lower risk of viral and bacterial infections. Also, the children who ate the most of this fruit had almost four times more disease-fighting white blood cells than the other groups.

Pineapples have anti-inflammatory properties that may help enhance your immune function.

May ease symptoms of arthritis

Arthritis affects more than 54 million U.S. adults. Many types of arthritis exist, but most involve joint inflammation.

Bromelain’s anti-inflammatory properties may provide pain relief for those with inflammatory arthritis. One study found bromelain supplements to be as effective in easing osteoarthritis in the lower back as regular pain treatment.

In another study in people with osteoarthritis, a digestive enzyme supplement containing bromelain helped relieve pain as effectively as common arthritis medicines.

May speed recovery after surgery or strenuous exercise

Eating pineapple may reduce the time it takes to recover from surgery or exercise.

While this fruit helps replenish carb stores after exercise, some of its benefits are also due to the anti-inflammatory properties of bromelain.

Several studies have shown that bromelain may reduce the inflammation, swelling, bruising, and pain that often occur after surgery, including dental and skin procedures. It may likewise reduce markers of inflammation.

It may even reduce discomfort, pain, or swelling after dental surgery.

Bromelain may also speed muscle recovery after strenuous exercise by reducing inflammation around the damaged muscle tissue. (Agencies)

