Incessant Rainfall Worsens Flood Situation in State, 24 Lakh Affected

Guwahati: There has been no significant change in the flood situation in the state. In fact, with incessant rainfall hammering the state since last evening, the floods are only getting worse, and the worst sufferers are the people stranded in their flooded homes in rural areas of the state, with little or no relief getting through to them. These people refused to leave behind their homes and possessions. The floods have claimed the lives of 52 people till now.

Around 24 lakh people, including about 4 lakh children, in 3518 villages in 30 districts have been affected by the floods. More than 4 lakh people are being provided relief materials by the state government, while nearly 40,000 are currently taking shelter in relief camps. The rest of the affected population, of around 14 lakh, is believed to be on their own, either stranded in their flooded homes or taking shelter in other places. These people are facing innumerable problems. There is no electricity, as either the power has been shut down due to fallen or submerged poles and cables or due to damaged transformers. There is also a lack of drinking water as their sources of water, like tubewells or hand pumps, are submerged in the flood waters. Many are even taking shelter on boats.

So far, a total of around 63,000 hectares of cropland have been affected by the floods. The fields that are submerged mainly had vegetables growing in them, and a huge shortage of vegetables has resulted, with prices of vegetables in the markets going sky-high. This impact on vegetables is likely to last for a few more months.

The situation is so bad that there is no place to even perform the last rites of dead people in many places. In Gohpur, for instance, funeral pyres were lit right next to the highways or roads that are not flooded. In many places, the primary health centres are flooded, leading to people being deprived of any medical help, even in emergencies. There was even a report of one woman giving birth to a baby girl on a mobile medical boat in Morigaon.

More trouble is expected when the flood waters start receding. People have to clear the silt left behind, recover, and clean whatever is left of their possessions of the filth. There is also the danger of water-borne diseases striking these people.

People whose houses have been fully or partially damaged will receive compensation from the government. However, no compensation will be paid to them for their valuable furniture and other possessions that are damaged.

Around 4 lakh people are still being provided relief materials at relief distribution centres set up by the government, even as ministers are camping in different districts for first-hand assessment of the flood situation.

