India and Bhutan approve 297 projects worth Rs 406 crore

Thimphu: India and Bhutan on Thursday reviewed and approved 297 projects of total amount Nu. 4.06 billion (Rs 406 crore) as the second batch of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) for the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) period.

The decision was taken during the 2nd India-Bhutan HICDP Committee Meeting held between officials of the two countries in Thimphu on Thursday.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Aniket G. Mandavgane, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Thimphu while the Bhutanese side was led by Pema Tshomo, Director, Bilateral Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

HICDPs are small-sized projects having a short implementation timeline, covering areas such as rural connectivity, drinking water supply, irrigation, agriculture infrastructure, flood protection, tourism development, township infrastructure development, waste management. They are implemented by the local governments, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

For the 13th Five Year Plan period of Bhutan, the Government of India has committed assistance of Nu. 100 billion (INR 10,000 crore) of which Nu. 10 billion (INR 1,000 crore) has been earmarked for HICDPs.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Bhutan, the meeting also reviewed the progress in implementation of the first batch of HICDP projects and approved its revision to 275 projects of total amount Nu. 4.40 billion (INR 440 crore).

These projects are expected to enhance accessibility and economic opportunities for the local communities and contribute to improved livelihoods, job opportunities and food security.

"The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the unique and enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," read the statement.

Earlier this month, Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choedra, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, accompanied by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan visited India for the Consecration Ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple at Rajgir in Bihar.

Following the Consecration Ceremony, the Bhutanese Prime Minister also visited the Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya. (IANS)

