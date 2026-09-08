India, Bangladesh Explore Deeper Cooperation in Culture, Heritage and People-to-People Ties

Dhaka: India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, met Advisor to Bangladesh's Prime Minister for the Ministry of Public Administration Ismail Zabihullah in Dhaka on Monday with both sides discussing a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations.

The meeting highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties as the foundation of India-Bangladesh relations, while the two sides expressed optimism about advancing bilateral cooperation through a forward-looking partnership grounded in mutual trust and benefit.

"The discussions underlined that people-to-people relations form the foundation of bilateral relations. The meeting included discussions on wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations and expressed optimism that two sovereign countries will continue to work together with a forward-looking approach, based on mutual trust and mutual benefit," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Later, the High Commissioner also met Bangladesh's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Abdul Awal Mintoo.

"They discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation mechanisms in the areas of wildlife conservation and habitat protection, as well as opportunities to further strengthen cooperation on transboundary pollution, waste management, and other environmental issues of mutual interest," the High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

State Minister Shaikh Faridul Islam was also present during the meeting, the post added.

On Sunday, Trivedi held talks with Bangladesh's Minister of Cultural Affairs, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, on strengthening cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides explored potential collaboration and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages, joint cultural programmes and conferences, as part of celebrations marking the 127th birth anniversary of Bangladeshi poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Bangladesh's Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Ali Nawaz Mahmud Khayyam was present during the meeting.

"The discussion highlighted the deep-rooted cultural connection between the peoples of the two countries and the importance of strengthening cultural engagement. They discussed potential cooperation and exchanges in the fields of classical music, folk art, heritage conservation, institutional linkages and joint cultural programs and conferences, especially as part of Nazrul Borsho celebrations, which are all aimed at promoting people-to-people ties," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Last week, the Indian envoy held separate meetings with Bangladesh's Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, and Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal at the Parliament in Dhaka.

The discussions centred on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and exchanges between India and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Trivedi underscored the importance of legislative engagement in fostering closer people-to-people connections between the people of the two countries.

"The High Commissioner underlined that engagement between the two Parliaments is vital to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two sovereign, democratic countries of India and Bangladesh", the Indian mission posted on X. (IANS)

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