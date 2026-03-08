India committed to working closely with new Nepal regime: PM Modi

New Delhi/Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people and government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections in the country, stating that, as a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people and the new government in the country.

"I warmly congratulate the people and Government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections. It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi also described the successful elections as a historic milestone and a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey.

"This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey. As a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and their new Government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which is sweeping the elections under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system, is also performing strongly under the proportional representation system, securing over 56 per cent of the total votes counted till Saturday afternoon. (IANS)

