India Enforces New SIM Rules: Telecoms to Block Mobile Connections Beyond 9 per User

New Delhi: New SIM card rules came into effect in India from Monday, and telecom companies have been instructed to stop issuing mobile connections to people who have already reached the permitted limit.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to identify customers who already hold the maximum number of SIM cards allowed in their name and inform them that a new connection cannot be issued.

Initially, the system will operate on a post facto basis, wherein operators can carry out the verification after a new connection has been enrolled and immediately suspend any connection that exceeds the limit.

However, telecom companies have been directed to move to real time checks by November 30, 2026.

"Till the time such measures are implemented by a telecom service provider on a post-facto basis, as per terms and conditions of the Customer Application Form (CAF), any mobile connection activated beyond the prescribed limit for a day shall be immediately suspended till resolution of the issue in respect of crossing the permitted limit for mobile connections," the circular stated.

Under the new rules, an individual can have a maximum of nine mobile connections in their name across telecom operators and licensed service areas in India. However, the limit is lower for customers in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the North-East, where they have up to six mobile connections.

DoT will make representative images of subscribers who have reached the maximum limit available on the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) from August 23, 2026. Telecom operators must download these images daily to help identify applicants seeking additional SIMs.

The directions also require customers to provide a declaration in the Customer Application Form (CAF) regarding the mobile connections already held in their name across telecom operators and licensed service areas. DoT said the respective Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) will be the competent authorities to decide issues arising from the implementation of the instructions. (IANS)

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