India Expands Diplomatic Reach; Pabitra Margherita Inaugurates Indian Embassy in Quito

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita opens the Indian Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, beginning a new chapter in Indo-Ecuador relations.
Image of Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito
Guwahati: As a strong political move, Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs, met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito on Thursday. In a significant meeting, they have exchanged words about the relationship between the two nations. A wide spectrum of bilateral relations and future cooperation between India and Ecuador were discussed in minute detail.

As part of his ongoing official visit to Central and Latin America, Margherita met with ministers and senior officials from various departments of the Ecuadorian government. It symbolises the reaffirming of India's commitment to strengthening ties in a variety of areas, including trade, culture, and development cooperation.

Furthermore, during the visit, the Minister formally inaugurated India's newly created Embassy in Quito, a key step towards expanding India's diplomatic outreach and strengthening people-to-people and commercial ties with Ecuador and the wider Latin American region.

Subsequently, earlier in the day, Pabitra Margherita paid his earnest tribute at Quito's August Heroes Monument. The monument is an homage to those who gave their lives for independence and liberty. "Felt nostalgic remembering their courage and spirit," the minister said.

