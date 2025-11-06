India Expands Diplomatic Reach; Pabitra Margherita Inaugurates Indian Embassy in Quito

As part of his ongoing official visit to Central and Latin America, Margherita met with ministers and senior officials from various departments of the Ecuadorian government. It symbolises the reaffirming of India's commitment to strengthening ties in a variety of areas, including trade, culture, and development cooperation.

Furthermore, during the visit, the Minister formally inaugurated India's newly created Embassy in Quito, a key step towards expanding India's diplomatic outreach and strengthening people-to-people and commercial ties with Ecuador and the wider Latin American region.