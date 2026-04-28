India monitoring developments in West Asia: MEA spokesperson

New Delhi: India continues to closely monitor the developments in the West Asia region and expand its outreach to Gulf nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Monday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was on an official visit to UAE recently, where he held talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"On the direction of the Prime Minister, India has continued to expand its outreach to countries in the Gulf region. We had the National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval paying an official visit to the UAE on 25th and 26th of April. He called on the President of the UAE, where he conveyed the greetings of our Prime Minister to him and both sides discussed measures to further deepen India UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also discussed the regional situation as also other issues of mutual interest.

"This marks the second high level visit from India to the UAE within a month. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited UAE on 11th-12th of April. He met his counterpart in the UAE as also called on the President of the UAE, wherein he conveyed gratitude for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community during the conflict. EAM also thanked the President for his guidance to further strengthening of the India UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," mentioned Jaiswal.

During the same briefing, MEA's Additional Secretary (Gulf), Aseem R Mahajan, stated that the ministry continues to make efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of the Indian community in West Asia. He stated that a dedicated special control room continues to remain operational in the ministry which is responding to queries from Indian nationals and their families.

"Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the state governments and union territories for sharing information and to coordinate our efforts. The dedicated special control room in the ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families. Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round the clock helplines to provide timely assistance," Mahajan said.

"They are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close touch with the local governments. Updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups and Indian companies to address their concerns. Welfare of the Indian seafarers in the region is of high priority for us. Our missions are extending all assistance to them including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and assisting for requests to return to India," he added.

He noted that the flight situation in West Asia region continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. Mahajan stated that around 13,19,000 passengers have travelled from West Asia region to India since February 28.

"The overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. Since February 28th, around 13,19,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between UAE and India. Today, around 105 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. Qatar Airspace is partially open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India.

"Air India and Indigo are also planning to resume flight operations from Qatar to India soon. Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait airways have resumed limited flight operations from Kuwait to India. Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Air is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region which can be used for onward travel to India. Iran airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights. We have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave via land border routes with our embassy's support. So far, our embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,461 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes. Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region which can be used for onward travel to India," he added.

Iran and the US reached a two-week ceasefire starting on April 8. Later, the two nations held the first round of talks on April 11-12 aimed at ending the conflict. However, the talks collapsed after 21 hours of negotiations. (IANS)

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