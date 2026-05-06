India, Myanmar discuss Maritime Security in Bay of Bengal

NaypyiDaw: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi held a meeting with Myanmar Navy's Commander-in-Chief Admiral Htein Win in Naypyitaw, discussing aspects related to growing bilateral ties. Talks also focused on advancing naval engagements between both countries, including maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability.

"As part of the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, held discussions with Adm Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy, at Nay Pyi Taw on 04 May '26. On arrival, the CNS was received with a ceremonial guard of honour by the Myanmar Navy. The meeting marks a significant milestone to foster deeper navy-to-navy ties and enhance maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region – MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson for the Indian Navy posted on X.

"Both principals discussed aspects related to growing India-Myanmar relations and advancing navy-to-navy engagements with a focus on maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and mobile training teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability. The interaction highlighted shared perspectives on maritime security and the need for collaborative approaches to address emerging asymmetric threats at sea," the spokesperson added.

On Monday, Admiral Tripathi met Myanmar's Defence Minister General Htun Aung and discussed the current canvas of bilateral ties.

CNS Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to wrap up his four-day official visit to Myanmar later on Tuesday.

As part of his ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, called on H.E. General Htun Aung, Minister of Defence of Myanmar. Discussions reviewed the current canvas of bilateral ties and identified priorities, while also underscoring the strategic-level impact of India–Myanmar defence engagement in promoting regional stability and security," the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

"The exchange included ongoing bilateral activities and further avenues of collaboration, reflecting a steady, forward-looking partnership with growing strategic convergence between the two sides," the statement added. (IANS)

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