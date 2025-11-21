India needs to scale up investment in cyber defence systems: Experts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Technology is now a major weapon in modern warfare, as modern wars are being fought not only on land but also on computers and networks, cybersecurity experts today said, asserting that India must invest in better tools, training and cyber defence systems.

Speaking at the second conference on ‘Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Intelligence’ organized by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) at Gauhati University campus, the speakers maintained that strong digital forensics also improves military readiness and response.

Brigadier Vivek Verma (retired) of the United Service Institution of India said the national aim of creating 5,00,000 cybersecurity professionals in five years is insufficient, underlining the need to integrate cybersecurity into school curricula and military academies, besides setting up a dedicated cyber services cadre.

“China invests USD 1.8 billion annually in military AI, while the US utilizes Project Maven. India invests USD 50 million per year, creating asymmetry,’ he said.

Speaking at the valedictory function, NIELIT Director General MM Tripathi said that in an “AI versus AI world”, India needs skilled manpower to tackle cyber forensic and security issues.

“A skilled workforce is a national security asset, and there is no alternative to collaboration. We need to take high-end skilling programmes to students. The existing facilities, like labs and other ecosystems, should be utilized optimally,” Tripathi said, also underscoring the need to develop Indian certification systems.

The two-day event with the theme “Cyber Secure Bharat: Fortifying India’s Digital Future” was organised by NIELIT, Assam & Nagaland, under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with Assam Police and Gauhati University, and supported by the Department of IT, Government of Assam, and The United Service Institution of India.

NIELIT signed three MoUs at the event with Pragjyotispur University, Girijananda Choudhury University and KKHSOU for starting skilling courses in IT, Electronics and Bioinformatics. NIELIT’s industry-aligned courses in Cyber Security, AI, Cloud computing, Semiconductor design and Packaging, Bioinformatics, ITeS BPO, etc. will be conducted at Pragjyotishpur University, where a study centre will be opened for making the students placement-ready.

NIELIT Director (Assam and Nagaland) L Lanuwabang delivered the vote of thanks at the valedictory function, which was attended by State IT Secretary Nandita Dutta, Director of Forensic Science Directorate Dr Robin Kumar, and GU Registrar Utpal Sarma, among others.

The conference featured over 30 distinguished speakers from industry, defence, law enforcement, academia, and global technology organisations. Over 300 delegates from government departments, police organisations, the judiciary, academic institutions, industry, and organisations participated in the conference, reflecting the region’s growing focus on cybersecurity and digital resilience.

