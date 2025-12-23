India, New Zealand Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement

NEW DELHI: New Zealand and India have concluded a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), offering New Zealanders unprecedented access to 1.4 billion Indian consumers, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay announced on Monday. This historic FTA eliminates and reduces tariffs on 95 per cent of New Zealand’s exports -- among the highest of any Indian FTA -- with almost 57 per cent being duty-free from day one, increasing to 82 per cent when fully implemented, with the remaining 13 per cent subject to sharp tariff cuts. (IANS)

