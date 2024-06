New Delhi: The quantity of India’s seafood exports touched an all-time high during the financial year 2023-24 with the USA and China emerging as the top importers, according to a Commerce Ministry statement released on Wednesday. India shipped 17,81,602 metric tonnes (MT) of seafood worth Rs 60,523.89 crore ($7.38 billion) during 2023-24. (IANS)

