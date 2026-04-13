India Rejects China's Fictitious Place Names, Asserts Arunachal Pradesh Is Integral Part of Indian Territory

India on Sunday pushed back sharply against China's latest attempts to assign new names to geographical locations within Indian territory, as Beijing announced the creation of a new administrative county in its Xinjiang province near sensitive border regions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made New Delhi's position unambiguous, saying India "categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India."

India's Clear Message on Sovereignty

Jaiswal stressed that renaming locations does not alter their sovereign status in any way.

"Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

He also warned that such unilateral moves by Beijing risk undermining the diplomatic progress made between the two countries in recent months.

"These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions that inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding," Jaiswal added.

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