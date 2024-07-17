Indian brokers facilitating influx of job-seeking Bangladeshis

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is in force in the country after much hullabaloo, yet the infiltration of job-hungry Bangladeshis into the country via Tripura and Assam is far from stopped. A group of people who literally mint money by luring foreigners with the promise of jobs in the country are some Indian brokers.

The latest case of infiltration into India from Bangladesh involves five youths, including two girls. According to GRP sources, the five Bangladeshi youths entered India through the Tripura border and came to Guwahati. The GRP personnel apprehended all five Bangladeshis when they were waiting at the Guwahati Railway Station for a train to Bengaluru.

According to GRP sources, a racket of Indian brokers took Rs 20,000 from these five Bangladeshis with the promise of facilitating their entry into India and ensuring them jobs in Benagaluru.

The five youths have been identified as Md. Ismail Sardar, Abdullah, Mosamad Moina, and MST. Farzana from Sylhet state in Bangladesh, and Sohid Sikdar hailing from Khulna state in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the brokers hailing from Tripura, who were taking the five Bangladeshis to Bangaluru, gave GRP the slip.

Also Read; Tripura: Coordinated patrols by Indo-Bangla border forces to curb crimes, infiltration (sentinelassam.com)