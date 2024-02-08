Indian student attacked in Chicago

Chicago: In yet another distressing incident, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on Sunday (local time). Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India. The Indian mission has assured all possible assistance to Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, and his family.

“Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance,” the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X. The Consulate has “also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.” Videos on social media that surfaced showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by three attackers on the streets of Chicago.

More details are awaited in the case. The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise. (ANI)

