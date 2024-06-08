India's Current Account Deficit Moderates as Forex Reserves Hit Record $651.5 Billion: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai: With a lower trade deficit, robust services export growth and strong remittances, the current account deficit (CAD) is expected to have moderated in the January - March quarter of 2023-24, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. India’s foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of US$ 651.5 billion as of May 31. India’s external sector remains resilient and overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably, Das said at a press conference after the monetary policy meeting. (IANS)

