India's Envoy Meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, Exchanges Eid Greetings

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka over the Eid-ul-Fitr weekend, exchanging greetings in a meeting that adds to a recent run of diplomatic engagements between the two neighbours.

"High Commissioner Pranay Verma exchanged warm Eid greetings with Prime Minister His Excellency Tarique Rahman in Dhaka," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Bangladesh on Saturday with widespread enthusiasm.

Also Read: Greg Landsman introduces resolution to recognise 1971 Bangladesh genocide