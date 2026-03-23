India's Envoy Meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman, Exchanges Eid Greetings

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka over the Eid-ul-Fitr weekend, exchanging greetings in a meeting that adds to a recent run of diplomatic engagements between the two neighbours.
"High Commissioner Pranay Verma exchanged warm Eid greetings with Prime Minister His Excellency Tarique Rahman in Dhaka," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Bangladesh on Saturday with widespread enthusiasm.
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A day before, on Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi.
Jaishankar posted on X that the conversation was focused on advancing bilateral ties between the two countries — a message that mirrors the tone of meetings happening simultaneously in Dhaka.
The Eid meeting comes on the back of a broader diplomatic push. Earlier this month, High Commissioner Verma held a series of meetings with ministers of the newly formed Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government.
Verma met Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, with discussions covering shared interests in local governance, rural development, agricultural cooperatives, and grassroots financial empowerment.
The Indian High Commission said both sides agreed to deepen bilateral engagement across the rural economy and cooperative sectors.
Verma also met Minister of Liberation War Affairs Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, reaffirming the historical ties between India and Bangladesh rooted in the shared sacrifices of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
The High Commission noted that both sides underlined the importance of working together on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust to further strengthen people-to-people ties.
Throughout these engagements, the Indian High Commission has emphasised a consistent message — that India-Bangladesh relations are grounded in people-to-people ties, and that India is ready to engage in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner.
The High Commission stated that India seeks cooperation across all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.