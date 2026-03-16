India's Gen Z Set to Command $1.3 Trillion in Consumption by 2030, Drive Half of Fashion Market

India's Gen Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — is emerging as one of the most powerful consumer forces the country has seen, with a new report projecting the generation will account for around 27 per cent of India's population by 2030 and command nearly $1.3 trillion in consumption.

The findings come from a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants titled "Gen Z: Defining Trends, Influencing Spends," which maps how this generation's lifestyle choices and spending habits are already reshaping multiple industries.

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