India's Gen Z Set to Command $1.3 Trillion in Consumption by 2030, Drive Half of Fashion Market

India's Gen Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — is emerging as one of the most powerful consumer forces the country has seen, with a new report projecting the generation will account for around 27 per cent of India's population by 2030 and command nearly $1.3 trillion in consumption.
The findings come from a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants titled "Gen Z: Defining Trends, Influencing Spends," which maps how this generation's lifestyle choices and spending habits are already reshaping multiple industries.
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Unlike earlier generations, Gen Z consumers tend to prioritise experiences, aesthetics, sustainability and digital convenience when making purchases. The report notes a strong emphasis on self-expression, authenticity and inclusivity — with value-driven choices replacing traditional brand allegiances.
Brand loyalty among Gen Z is notably low. Rather than sticking to a single label, this generation is more willing to experiment with products that better match their individual needs and values.
One of the most striking findings concerns the beauty and personal care sector. Gen Z is projected to contribute nearly $19 billion to this market in India by 2030. One in two Gen Z women already spends more than 20 per cent of her disposable income on such products, and the generation has adopted detailed, multi-step routines covering separate products for skin, hair, and body care.
Beauty trends among Gen Z are also becoming increasingly gender-neutral. A growing number of young men are adopting skincare and grooming routines, with online searches for men's skincare content rising sharply over the past five years. The report points to emerging consumer interest in men's cosmetology services including acne concealment, fillers, hair removal, and brow styling.
In the fashion sector, Gen Z's influence is expected to be equally transformative. By 2030, the generation is likely to drive approximately half of India's fashion market — spanning apparel, footwear, and accessories.