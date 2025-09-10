India’s smartphone users spend Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on repairs

New Delhi: According to the July-August "India Smartphone Durability Consumer Study 2025" conducted by Counterpoint Research and OPPO India, durability has a deep impact on both consumer choices and emotions.

In the study comprising 4500+ respondents spanning across 26 cities in India, found that smartphone durability has become a concern for users with 78% of users avoid using their phones in rain, water, or extreme heat due to fear of damage while 56% said they feel upset, 39% feel very anxious and panic, and only 5% don't care when their phone falls or cracks. Another 35% confessed to constantly worrying about damaging their device clearly indicating that smartphone durability is directly tied to peace of mind.

More concerning is the hidden cost of ownership. The survey revealed that 42% of users spent INR 2,001-5,000 on repairs, 21% spent INR 5,001-10,000, and 8% shelled out more than INR 10,001. With smartphones being a daily necessity, these repair costs are putting added strain on household budgets.

Durability is NOT an Optional Anymore

The emotional toll of a broken phone goes beyond hardware. The study found:

* With more than 85% respondents use their phones with wet or oily hands, during cooking, commuting, or in rain.

* 52% say they rely on their smartphones for daily life and work and can't afford disruptions caused by accidents.

* 72% of users fear losing personal data such as family photos and videos due to their device damage or theft.

* 40% of users would willingly pay extra often over INR 5,000 to recover lost photos, contacts, and data after phone damage.

Indian consumers demanded durability, and OPPO India has delivered. At its state-of-the-art Greater Noida facility, every OPPO device undergoes over 150 extreme quality tests before reaching the shelves. This includes surviving 14,000 drop tests from 2.5 metres three times the industry standard of 0.8 metres on sandpaper to mimic rough flooring, as well as enduring 30 minutes of water immersion at 1.5m depth to pass the IP68 waterproofing test.

"At OPPO India, we see durability not as a feature, but necessity with every device. This study reaffirms that Indian consumers want smartphones that can endure everyday challenges without compromising performance. With every new F Series, we are putting durability at the forefront backed by SGS testing, TUV Rheinland certification, 14 MIL-STD-810H-2022 tests, including extreme heat, freezing water, dust, sand, shock, and solar radiation and OPPO's 360° Armour Body with multi-layer shock absorption structure that safeguards critical components. Our aim is simple: to give users the confidence to enjoy their phones without the constant fear of damage because durability today is not optional, it's a deciding factor," said Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, OPPO.

To mimic India's harsh weather conditions OPPO's Environmental Work Test measures phones performance under extreme temperatures and humidity conditions. This involves storing the phone at a low temperature, from as low as -40°C, to warm conditions at 75°C for 7 days (168 hours)- more than double the industry standard of 3 days (72 hours). Devices are also tested at constant humidity and temperature (90% humidity at 65°C) for 21 days (168 hours), more than the industry standard of 3 days (72 hours)

"Durability has moved from being a nice-to-have to a must-have for Indian consumers. Our study shows that 79% consider durability very important when buying a smartphone, and 76% admit they feel more confident when their device is built to last. At the same time, 39% users experience anxiety or panic when their phones fall or crack--clearly linking durability to peace of mind. Interestingly, 86% of OPPO users rated the brand positively on durability, highlighting how OPPO understands consumer needs and consistently delivers on them" said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint.

