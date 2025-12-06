IndiGo Flight Crisis: Over 400 Flights Cancelled on Fifth Day

New Delhi: IndiGo's domestic flight operations have entered their fifth day of severe disruptions, with thousands of passengers stranded across India. The airline operates approximately 2,300 flights daily with a fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, but has been witnessing plummeting punctuality amidst a shortage of pilots that is bringing critical deficiencies in planning into the spotlight.
According to the latest updates, the fifth day of the crisis saw over 400 flight cancellations recorded at four key airports:
• Bengaluru: 124 cancellations (63 departures, 61 arrivals)
• Mumbai: 109 cancellations - 51 departures, 58 arrivals
• Delhi: 106 cancellations - 54 Departures, 52 Arrivals
• Hyderabad: 66 cancellations
The crisis is caused by newly implemented crew duty regulations introduced under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IndoGo's underestimation of crew requirements. However, IndiGo's inability to manage staffing levels quickly has exacerbated the impact, as it operates one of the largest airline networks in India, leaving passengers frustrated and uninformed.
Airports saw long queues, overcrowded waiting areas, luggage left unattended, and many travellers left without information or alternate travel options. Cancellation of flights also sparked a rise in fares as travellers jostled for remaining seats on other carriers or last‑minute bookings. Many passengers expressed anger and frustration, complaining of poor communication, long waits, and unpredictability in flight status.
These cancellations have been blamed for extended delays, logistical chaos, and skyrocketing travel costs, with particular effects on last-minute travellers and holiday bookings.
On Friday, however, IndiGo issued a formal apology. In its statement, IndiGo apologised and said it is working “with the support of” regulators and airport operators to reduce the cascading impacts. The airline has urged travellers to monitor flight status carefully.
Meanwhile, internal reports, including a purported ‘open letter’ from staff, suggest the crisis is not merely operational but a failure of planning. In that letter, pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff reportedly warn that the chaos was a ‘failure of frontline protection’ and that the disruption escalated because of management decisions, a hiring freeze, underestimated crew requirements, and delayed roster realignment under FDTL norms.
In response, IndiGo is working to stabilise operations, provide support at airports, and make refunds timely. While incremental improvements are expected in the coming days, the airline says it may take weeks for a full recovery, thus advising passengers to monitor flight status closely. This disruption underlines how fragile airline operations are when it comes to regulatory changes and highlights the need for robust manpower planning to maintain reliability in India's fast-growing aviation sector.