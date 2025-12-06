IndiGo Flight Crisis: Over 400 Flights Cancelled on Fifth Day

These cancellations have been blamed for extended delays, logistical chaos, and skyrocketing travel costs, with particular effects on last-minute travellers and holiday bookings.

On Friday, however, IndiGo issued a formal apology. In its statement, IndiGo apologised and said it is working “with the support of” regulators and airport operators to reduce the cascading impacts. The airline has urged travellers to monitor flight status carefully.

Meanwhile, internal reports, including a purported ‘open letter’ from staff, suggest the crisis is not merely operational but a failure of planning. In that letter, pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff reportedly warn that the chaos was a ‘failure of frontline protection’ and that the disruption escalated because of management decisions, a hiring freeze, underestimated crew requirements, and delayed roster realignment under FDTL norms.

In response, IndiGo is working to stabilise operations, provide support at airports, and make refunds timely. While incremental improvements are expected in the coming days, the airline says it may take weeks for a full recovery, thus advising passengers to monitor flight status closely. This disruption underlines how fragile airline operations are when it comes to regulatory changes and highlights the need for robust manpower planning to maintain reliability in India's fast-growing aviation sector.