Industry and infra boom set to treble power demand in Assam by 2032-33

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam's electricity demand is set for a sharp rise over the next decade, with the state's peak power requirement projected to almost triple from 2,800 MW in FY 2024-25 to 6,153 MW by FY 2032-33, according to the report on Resource Adequacy Plan (Generation) for Assam prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Limited) attributes this accelerated growth to multiple factors, including rapid consumer base expansion, economic development, and the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Over the past five years, about 15 lakh new consumers have been added across all categories, increasing connected load by 2,122 MW.

Officials note that the RDSS has significantly improved electrification, reduced network bottlenecks, and ensured a more reliable power supply - collectively contributing to higher electricity demand. Meanwhile, Assam's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been growing at 8-9% annually, propelled by infrastructure projects under Asom Mala, the Act East Policy, and major investments in the petroleum, tea, tourism, and logistics sectors.

The coming years are expected to witness an exceptional rise in demand from the commercial, HT (high tension) industrial, and bulk supply sectors. Construction of 11 five-star hotels, data centres, and large-scale commercial facilities is planned across the state. Major projects like the Tata Semiconductor facility and capacity expansions by OIL and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) are expected to substantially increase power consumption.

Under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, manufacturing industries with an aggregate demand of nearly 400 MW are being set up. Collectively, these new projects are estimated to add around 1,000 MW to the state's power demand beyond the existing growth trajectory. Additionally, two Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) of 900 MW each are likely to be established in Assam. These projects, which will draw charging power during off-peak daytime hours, are expected to raise off-peak demand by about 1,800 MW.

As per the 20th Electric Power Survey (EPS), Assam's gross power demand stood at 2,812 MW in FY 2024-25, while 2,687 MW was met. The survey projects the state's energy requirement and peak demand to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% and 9.9%, respectively, between 2025-26 and 2035-36.

Also Read: Assam: State’s power demand set to be 2950 MW in 2025-26