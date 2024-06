Beware of scammers! The Assam Police said that scammers, posing as Treasury officers, are targeting retired people, claiming that their pensions are being stopped. The police appealed to the retired people not to respond to such calls, block the number, and verify the information with the department concerned, reporting it to www.cybercrime.gov.in.

