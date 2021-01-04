Information: Cyber crimes in name of COVID

Fraudsters are calling and asking for registration of COVID-19 vaccine. They ask for people's Aadhaar, email id and various other details.



Subsequently, to authenticate Aadhaar, they ask for OTPs (one-time passwords). The moment the OTP is revealed to them, they siphon off money from Aadhar-linked bank accounts. All should be aware of this design and sensitize others as well.


