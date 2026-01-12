Information: Digital banking tips for senior citizens

Are you a senior citizen? The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has some tips on digital banking for you. The tips go as follows: never share your passwords, PINs, OTPs, and CVVs; never click on suspicious links or share personal information; avoid scanning QR codes from unknown sources; avoid accessing your bank account over public Wi-Fi; verify unknown callers’ identities; check your bank statements and account activity, etc. For more queries and support, dial 14567.

Also read: SBI, PNB, other banks say ATMs, digital services operating smoothly