Information: Know Your Mobile

KYM (Know Your Mobile) is an app that verifies the validity of your mobile device before purchase. This app can also be used to report and track stolen phones. This app can verify a mobile device by its IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. It can provide the device’s status, such as if it is blacklisted or invalid, and also provides details like the model, brand name, and manufacturer. A user can get the IMEI number on the packaging box of the mobile bill or invoice. It can also be found by dialling *#06# on the mobile itself. For details, one can visit the website www.ceir.gov.in.

Also Read: "KYM" an app that verifies any mobile device by its IMEI number (sentinelassam.com)